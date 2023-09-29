Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Haldi ceremony has come to light, after a video of the couple's joyous pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online. The couple, who exchanged vows at Udaipur's The Leela Palace on September 24th, had kept their wedding mostly private, leaving admirers eagerly awaiting glimpses of their special day.

The videp that surfaced on Instagram captures Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha during their Haldi ceremony, radiating happiness. Parineeti looked resplendent in a vibrant red ethnic outfit adorned with golden embroidery. She accessorised her Haldi look with a sparkling hairband and oversized golden earrings. Raghav, by her side, exuded charm in a white kurta-pajama, donning dark sunglasses. Both are seen beaming with joy as they pose together with a charming smile on their Haldi-smeared faces.

Photographers snapped heartwarming moments as the couple shared smiles with guests against a backdrop of traditional floral decor suspended from the ceiling. It was an enchanting affair.

The wedding was an intimate gathering, attended by close family and friends, as well as notable figures like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Aaditya Thackeray, and celebrities such as Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza.