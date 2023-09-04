Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Super Star Mahesh Babu have a massive craze in the industry. Currently, these two heroes are busy with shooting. Recently, news related to both of them surfaced on social media. Netizens are on cloud nine after hearing the news. While the talk is that both of them will appear on the same screen, the news is also spreading that they will give voice-over for their films.

Pawan Kalyan's movie 'OG' has created a sensation with its latest glimpse. Fans have huge expectations of the movie, which is being made under the direction of Sujeeth. Glimpses of this movie have increased curiosity among the fans immensely. Fans commented that it was like a treat. But, another interesting news about this movie is doing the rounds on social media stating that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a guest role in Pawan's movie.

So far Mahesh Babu has not appeared in a guest role in any movie. It is said that Sujeeth has planned some scenes for Mahesh Babu in 'OG'. But, an official announcement is yet to come in that regard. On the other hand, it may be recalled that Mahesh Babu has given voice-over for Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Jalsa'. His voice-over for this super hit movie was well received by the audience. Now Pawan will do the same for Mahesh-Trivikram's combo movie Guntur Kaaram'.

Tivikram reportedly wanted to use the voice-over of Pawan Kalyan for Mahesh Babu in 'Guntur Kaaram'. In terms of the story, the background is very important. Hence, Trivikram assumes that Pawan's voice would be apt to explain it. However, the news is being shared on X (formerly Twitter), but it remains to be seen whether it is true or not.