PAWAN KALYANS EX WIFE RENU DESAI LASHES OUT AT FORMERS FANS FOR UNCALLED COMMENTS ON SONS BDAY POST

Hyderabad: Akira Nandan, the 19-year-old son of Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai, turned 19 recently. The young boy, his family, and friends may have had a happy day, but his mother Renu Desai undoubtedly had a difficult time as her ex-husband's die-hard fans never miss an opportunity to make mean comments about her. Actress and director Renu Desai had to reprimand some of Pawan Kalyan's supporters for allegedly making insensitive remarks about her.

Pawan Kalyan is her former husband. The couple parted ways in 2012. Despite the fact that she has endured this type of targeted criticism for 11 years, she claimed that some fans' reactions to a video she posted on Instagram to celebrate her son Akira's 19th birthday on April 8 were particularly upsetting.

"Happy 19th Akiriiiii," she had written while sharing the touching video of herself with her son on her lap. 'He still fits on my lap,' she wrote in the caption. In response to the video, a user who appeared to be a fan of Pawan Kalyan blasted her for the "injustice" of frequently hiding the face of their "brother [Pawan Kalyanson" ]'s son from them.

Akira is my son, not just your brother's, Renu retorted, adding 'Did not a mother give birth to you? Although I can appreciate your dedication, try to speak politely. Some of you guys are just beyond belief," she said.

When Renu criticised the fans, some online commenters pointed out that it was "Telugu culture" to include the father's name when asking about someone's whereabouts and urged her not to react angrily for "no reason." Renu, on the other hand, questioned the fan and asked if it was part of their culture to belittle a woman, a mother. Meanwhile, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan also took to Instagram to wish his son on his special day.