PAWAN KALYAN JOINS INSTAGRAM EXCITED FANS DEMAND FIRST POST

Hyderabad: Popular actor and politician Pawan Kalyan joined the photo-and-video-sharing social media application Instagram on Tuesday, leaving his fans super thrilled. The profile description of the actor, known for Telugu films such as Tholi Prema, Jalsa, and Gabbar Singh, read "Rise up, face up, choose. Jai Hind".

Pawan Kalyan became the latest celebrity to join the social media app. The actor has already managed to amass over 900k followers on his Instagram handle as we write. However, he has not shared any posts yet. And now, his fans are demanding him to share his first post as his profile is still empty. The profile picture on Instagram is the same as his Twitter profile. The picture is from his political rally with the flag of the Jana Sena party in the background.

The actor is expected to share his political views and movie updates on his Instagram handle. Even on Twitter, he does not post anything about his acting profession, it is all filled with politics and his party Jana Sena Party. The Bheemla Nayak actor is also active on his other social media handles Facebook and Twitter, with a massive following of 962,000 and 5.3 million users respectively.

On the movie front, Pawan will next be seen in the fantasy comedy Bro alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The movie is helmed by Samuthirakani and is slated to release on July 28 of this year. He will also be seen in the upcoming action-adventure drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. He also has Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG with Sahoo director Sujeeth in his kitty. (With agency inputs)