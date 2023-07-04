PAWAN KALYAN HIS THIRD WIFE ANNA LEZHNOVA HEADING FOR DIVORCE

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is reportedly heading for divorce from his third wife Anna Lezhnova. Speculations about trouble in Pawan and Anna's paradise are doing rounds of webloids. Rumours are rife that actor's wife has been living separately with her children in either Singapore or Dubai.

According to reports, Anna and her children are not in India and Pawan is communicating with them via phone and video calls. The rumours about their split started when Anna did not show up for major family functions as earlier she used to be present on all significant occasions. Anna did not join the engagement ceremony of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi while Pawan came alone to grace the occasion.

Additionally, the star's wife was not there when he conducted a puja before the start of his Varahi Yatra. She also missed the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Anna's absence from major family functions has sparked divorce rumours. The superstar, however, is yet to address rumours surrounding his personal life.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan Joins Instagram, Excited Fans Demand First Post

Pawan consistently makes news for his private life despite shielding his family and children from the media glare. The actor and Anna are said to have grown closer during the shooting of his Telugu movie Teen Maar, a remake of the Bollywood film, Love Aaj Kal. The couple got married in December 2013 and later that year, they welcomed a baby girl Polena Anjana Pawanova. They also have a son together named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.