PARTY LEDA PUSHPA JR NTR ASKS ALLU ARJUN READ LATTERS AMUSING REPLY

Hyderabad: Wishes poured in for Allu Arjun as he turned a year older on April 8. From family to fans and friends from the industry flooded social media with birthday wishes for Allu Arjun. Amid a slew of birthday wishes from the who's who of Telugu film industry, Jr NTR's birthday post for Allu Arjun is going viral on Twitter.

RRR star Jr NTR hopped on Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Allu Arjun. "Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Have a great one!!" he wrote on Twitter. Soon after Jr NTR wished Allu Arjun on Twitter, the latter replied, "Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs."

Allu Arjun's reply turned banter mode on as Jr NTR was seemingly in a mood to pull his leg and asked for a party with Pushpa twist, "Only hugs? Party Leda Pushpa? 🤣(Where is the party, Pushpa?)," tweeted Jr NTR. Allu Arjun continued the fun banter and plugged in NTR30 promotions as he replied with "Vasthunna!!😉(coming)."

Jr NTR and Allu Arjun's fun banter on Twitter

Allu Arjun and Jr NTR's fun banter on Twitter has left fans amused. While few did not see it coming, others opined that it was a welcome change to maintain peace amongst the fanbases of both actors as the admirers often indulged in a war of words on social media.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is basking in praise for his striking poster from Pushpa 2. The teaser of Pushpa: The Rule too is being lapped up by the audience as it has crossed 61.3 million views combined in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.