Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha marked New Year's Eve in London. The Ishaqzaade actor took to her social media handle on Monday and posted a sequence of vacation photos. She wished everyone a happy new year, emphasizing the warmth and comfort of the occasion.

Dropping the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. Happy new year everyone!"

Among the pictures, one showed Parineeti leaning on her hubby Raghav, both wearing sweaters and sharing cute smiles. Another image displayed Parineeti delicately holding a packet of chocolates. In another picture, the actor, attired in a black dress, sat on Raghav's lap, embracing him tenderly. The third picture featured Raghav, Parineeti, and the actor's brother Shivang Chopra, in winter clothes. The last snapshot displayed a mouthwatering cup of beverage.

Raghav Chadha also added his delightful moments by sharing more images on his Instagram handle. In one photo, the couple was seated face to face, with Parineeti playfully squeezing Raghav's cheeks. Another photo showcased them striking a pose on a balcony, holding each other's hands. Raghav's caption expressed his gratitude for the most 'wonderful' gift he received from Parineeti. Even though she called him 'Santa', he believed he had received the most precious gift of all. He wished everyone a very happy new year, filled with 'love, joy, and peace'.