Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra is receiving warm wishes from friends, family, and colleagues from the film industry as she celebrates her 35th birthday today. Her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, expressed her birthday love earlier, while Parineeti's brothers, Sahaj and Shivang Chopra, extended their best wishes via social media.

Sahaj, Parineeti's brother, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for her on this special day. He shared a collage of two pictures from Parineeti's engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha and wrote, "Happy Birthdayy didi, It warms my heart to see the love you deserved finally finding you, and the life you deserve now lies ahead." Sahaj, a restaurateur, added, "You'll always be my best friend, my pride, and my joy!! I love you more and more." Parineeti responded with, "Stoooopid, why are you making me cryyyy? ☹️☹️😁😁."

Parineeti Chopra's brothers share heartfelt birthday post as she turns 35

Parineeti's other brother, Shivang, also sent birthday wishes through an Instagram post, sharing four pictures from various occasions during Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding celebrations. He wrote, "To the not-so-little anymore kid, the kid I trouble to insanity... Happy Birthday Buddyyy!!! Love you and miss you loads! 🤍😘 @parineetichopra." Parineeti replied with, "Oooooooof. Shaaangluuu 😍 thanks dudeee."

In the early hours of the day, Priyanka, who shares a close bond with her cousin Parineeti, posted a heartfelt greeting on her Instagram stories, along with a lovely photo of the two. Priyanka's caption read, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always."

Priyanka Chopra extends birthday wishes to Parineeti Chopra

On the professional front, Parineeti's latest release Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is running in theaters. The film co-starring Akshay Kumar garnered mixed reviews upon its release on October 6. Coming up next for Parineeti is Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie centers around two renowned Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.