Parineeti Chopra wishes 'Chamkila' Diljit Dosanjh on his 40th birthday with unseen pic
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 40th birthday today, and social media is overflowing with birthday wishes for the star. However, the most heartfelt wish came from none other than his co-star from the upcoming movie Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti took to her social media handle and shared an unseen photo from their film, which undoubtedly has left fans even more excited for the upcoming release.
On Saturday, Parineeti shared a still from Chamkila on her Instagram account to extend her birthday wishes to her co-star. In the snapshot, both actors are seen in character attire. Diljit Dosanjh is seen in a short hairstyle and dons an off-white traditional outfit while holding his musical instrument with a subtle smile on his face. On the other hand, Parineeti looks adorable in a black and white checkered salwar. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Mera yaara, mera pyaara, mera CHAMKILA! Happpy bday ji .. Wish you happiness and good health forever. I miss us singing together! And I cannot wait to show the world what we have created in #Chamkila. The MUSIC, the magic. @diljitdosanjh."
Their upcoming film Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, two eminent Punjabi singers, portrayed by Parineeti and Diljit respectively. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were brutally assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with other members of their musical band. It is reported that Diljit and Parineeti have attended multiple workshops to delve deep into their respective characters.
