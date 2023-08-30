PARINEETI CHOPRA WISHES ANNOYING PEOPLE SHIVANG AND SAHAJ ON RAKSHA BANDHAN WITH FUNNY NOTE

Hyderabad: The country is celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan today. Symbolising the bond of love between siblings, the day is dedicated to creating happy memories and spending quality time with family. On this occasion, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared pictures with her siblings on social media.

Parineeti is the eldest of three siblings. She has twin brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. The Shudd Desi Romance actor sent rakhis to her younger brothers Sahaj and Shivang. The actress also penned a hilarious note for them.

Sharing pictures, she wrote, "My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later. Happy rakhiiii annoying peopleee! 😘 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99." Funnily enough, the actor wrote rakhi instructions on the back of the rakhi packet.

Teasing them, she wrote: "Rakhi instructions: Secure thread around your mouth instead of wrist to reduce nonsense. Love, didi." This is not the first time Pari has introduced fans to her fun side. The actor in the past also teased her brothers with social media posts calling them annoying.

In the past, Parineeti's brother Shivang shared the actors' engagement pictures on social media only to get bullied in the end. Reacting to Shivang's post on Instagram, Pari wrote: "The only problem in these pictures is you." Her comment is a reminder of how every elder sibling teases their younger brothers or sisters. However, the three Chopra siblings share a close bond with each other and are frequently seen vacationing together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila in the pipeline. The film based on the lives of popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

