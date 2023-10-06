PARINEETI CHOPRA WELCOMED WITH DHOL AT IN LAWS PLACE REVEALS SHE PROPOSED TO RAGHAV CHADHA FIRST

Hyderabad: AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra got married in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Udaipur. The internet is already flooded with images from their royal nuptials, and now a video of Parineeti's spectacular welcome into Raghav's Delhi home has surfaced online. The Chadha family organised a sweet and fun games night in addition to a surprise dhol for the newlyweds.

Parineeti and Raghav responded to a few intriguing queries as well. The newlyweds' homecoming video has been going viral since the wedding photographer posted it online. In the video, the actor-politician duo revealed a lot about one another.

The opening scene of the video shows Raghav's Delhi home decorated entirely and surrounded by flowers. Parineeti was dressed in a vivid lime green salwar suit, while Raghav was sporting a brown kurta pyjama with a Nehru jacket. Fireworks were used to welcome the two home, while they danced to the sounds of the dhol.

The homecoming celebration included a number of rites that Parineeti and Raghav participated in. In addition, they engaged in a game session where they responded to questions about one another. Raghav acknowledged that Parineeti is the funnier of the two and that she was the one to say "I love you" to him first.

Raghav Chadha was also questioned: "Will you be a competitor or a trainee?" To this, his reply was: "I will first be a trainee to become a competitor at any point." Impressed by his answer Parineeti said, "You have been hired."

As soon as Raghav remarked, "Now you are a Chadha," Parineeti responded, "The best family in the world. I feel like a queen because of them."