Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is making headlines these days for her dating life. The actor, who was spotted with the politician Raghav Chadha, is said to have found love in the politician. Their dinner and lunch dates have set tounges wagging. In no time, dating rumours were replaced by wedding and Parineeti's visit to designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai added fuel to the fire and intensified speculation.

On Sunday night, Parineeti was spotted arriving at Manish's residence in Bandra. The actor was seen donning a black one-shoulder midi dress with matching pumps. Parineeti was all smiles as she briefly posed for shutterbugs before she headed in. Soon after pictures and videos of the actor surfaced online, speculations about her wedding with Raghav Chadha went rife.

Shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a video of Parineeti's visit to MM's house created waves on the platform as netizens are busy discussing the actor's wedding attire. Referring to Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga designed by Manish, a netizen wrote, "And I hope the outfit won't be pink." Meanwhile, several even found Parineeti "uncomfortable" in her black outfit.

READ | Parineeti Chopra, AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted hanging out together; what's brewing?

For unversed, Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours after they were spotted on a dinner date. The actor again met the politician for a lunch date last Thursday. The alleged lovebirds were first seen together at the Westin hotel in Mumbai's Goregaon area while they dined together at a Bandra restaurant later. While netizens were still speculating whether something is brewing between the two, several media reports confirmed Parineeti's budding romance with Raghav, the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

On the work front, Parineeti, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai has Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila based on popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti plays Amarjot in the film, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing the titular role. The actor also has Tinu Suresh Desai helmed Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.