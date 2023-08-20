Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha, who got engaged earlier this year in Delhi, are said to have locked a wedding date and location. According to reports, they will tie the knot on September 25 in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan. Their close friends and family will be present at the wedding, and Parineeti's staff has begun working on the actor's wedding preparations.

While the couple's official wedding preparations have not been revealed, they have been spotted regularly at the airport, travelling to various locations, probably to finalise a venue in Rajasthan. It has now been disclosed that Parineeti and Raghav are planning to marry next month in a lavish ceremony in the Land of Kings.

As per a report, it will be a grand wedding. While Parineeti is still tight-lipped about the family celebrations, her team has already begun planning the specifics and her schedule. The actor will join the preparations in the first week of September. Following the wedding, there will reportedly be a lavish banquet in Gurugram.

Speculation about their relationship began after they were seen together during a dinner outing in Mumbai. Parineeti and Raghav remained silent about the rumours until their engagement was confirmed. The couple exchanged rings in a simple yet stunning ceremony in Delhi on May 13. Close friends and family members attended the occasion, including Parineeti's sister global icon Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, Parineeti has already completed filming for Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila, in which she will co-star with Diljit Dosanjh. She is now working on The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller film set to be released in theatres on October 5, 2023. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ravi Kishan.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reacts as pap told her not to get married in Italy