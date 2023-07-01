PARINEETI CHOPRA SHARES GLIMPSE OF HER SPECIAL VISIT TO THE GOLDEN TEMPLE WITH RAGHAV CHADHA BY HER SIDE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were spotted at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday morning. The couple went to the holy shrine to seek blessings ahead of their reported wedding. The two were seen walking on the temple premises with folded hands while wearing matching white outfits. While pictures and videos of the couple are viral on social media, Parineeti also took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her visit to the preeminent spiritual site of Sikhism.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side." In the picture, Parineeti and Raghav could be seen posing together with a serene background of the holy shrine. Parineeti was seen donning a white kurta salwar and covering her head with her dupatta. On the other hand, Raghav was wearing a white kurta-pajama with a grey Nehru coat and covered his head with an orange cloth. The duo was earlier seen arriving at the airport in Amritsar.

Parineeti has been hitting the headlines for the last several months due to her relationship with the AAP MP. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their friends and family members. Before their engagement, both of them remained mum about their relationship. As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav knew each other for many years before they started dating.

Recently, the couple was spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti will next be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.