PARINEETI CHOPRA REACTS AS PAPARAZZI ASK HER WHEN IS THE WEDDING

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was asked about her wedding date by paparazzi as she stepped out of a building. A video shared by celebrity paparazzi showed Parineeti dressed in an all-white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

In the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Parineeti could be seen donning a white kurta and matching palazzo. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and also wore dark sunglasses. They asked her, "Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat. (When is the wedding? Say something, don't be silent)."Parineeti then pointed at her team member and said, "She knows." When the photographers asked Parineeti to invite them to the wedding, she was seen blushing. Before leaving in her car, the actor smiled and said "bye."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp for Marks & Spencer's latest summer collection at DTFW held at The Grand, New Delhi. The actor stopped the show looking chic in an Autograph pleated dress priced at Rs 5999 with a white linen blazer worth Rs 5999 from the latest Summer Collection by M&S setting some major OOTD goals for smart casuals and chic party wear.

Also read: You are the problem: Parineeti Chopra is every elder sister ever in banter with brother Shivang Chopra

The fashion show emphasized Marks & Spencer's signature "Re-think campaign" guiding consumers to give them the confidence to try something new. Female models sashayed the ramp highlighting all-new bold & vibrant summer styles by M&S. The line-up displayed floral dresses, smart separates, breezy shirts & relaxed bottom wear for women.

On walking the ramp, showstopper Parineeti exclaims, "I am thrilled to be showcasing Marks & Spencer's New Summer Collection today. One look at the collection, and one falls with the lively colours, vivid details and fun prints. My favourite is the Holiday range - it gives off all the getaway vibes we're all seeking desperately in this heat." (With agency inputs)