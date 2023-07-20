PARINEETI CHOPRA REACTS AS PAP TOLD HER NOT TO GET MARRIED IN ITALY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 of this year. The duo first fuelled dating rumours after they were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. The couple kept their relationship a secret before formally exchanging rings. The pair has begun looking for a wedding venue, but the wedding arrangements have not been revealed yet. In the midst of all of that, a paparazzo asked the actor in an odd way not to get married abroad.

On Wednesday, Parineeti was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a mesmerising black dress that she paired with a matching sling bag and sunglasses. One of the paparazzi stationed outside the airport came near Parineeti and shared about his desire to attend her wedding. The Ishaqzaade actor grinned broadly and urged him to come to her wedding. Then, in jest, the paparazzo told her not to get married in Italy. Following that, Parineeti could not help but laugh out loud at his joke.

For the unversed, Bollywood stars now prefer to be married in Italy. In 2017, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot at a villa in Tuscany in Italy. Moreover, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged vows in a ceremony at Lake Como in Italy a year later. Although the location of the wedding has not yet been disclosed, there are many rumours that the couple will exchange vows in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav were recently spotted travelling to Rajasthan when this news broke. According to reports, the pair plans to get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur in order to maintain all traditional procedures.