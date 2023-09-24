Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding rituals and functions are taking place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After months of anticipation around RagNeeti's wedding, the couple will soon be tying the knot in a lavish ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Parineeti and Raghav will take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in the middle of lake Pichola. The reception for RagNeeti will take place in the evening after the pheras which is scheduled at 4.30 p.m. following the vidaii.

Sania Mirza reaches Udaipur with sister:

former tennis player Sania Mirza, who shares a close bond with Parineeti Chopra, reached Udaipur to attend the actor's wedding with AAP leader. Sania was spotted at the Udaipur airport today morning along with her sister Anam Mirza.

Parneeti Chopra's brothers headed to wedding venue:

Bride's younger brothers Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra were spotted leaving for RagNeeti wedding venue on Sunday. Sahaj and Shivang along with other guests were spotted leaving for Leela Palace Hotel in a boat.

Manish Malhotra reaches Udaipur for RagNeeti wedding:

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra reached Udaipur on Sunday morning. Manish, who is said to have designed Parineeti's bridal trousseau was spotted at the airport donning an oversized printed jacket on black ensemble.

Navraj Hans added Punjabi tadka to 90s-inspired sangeet: