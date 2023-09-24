Hyderabad: The big day is finally here. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha are just hours away from tying the knot. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ritual in Delhi, followed by a Sufi night. The couple then travelled all the way to Udaipur for their royal wedding scheduled for Sunday.

After a rocking pre-wedding festivities on Saturday, the couple today will enter wedlock. The two have reportedly left for the venue where Parineeti and Raghav will be taking their wedding vows in the middle of lake Pichola. In the latest development in the grand wedding, the bride to be and the groom were spotted leaving for their nuptials venue.

However, the two made sure to dodge the spying cameras as they made their way to the wedding venue. Huge sheets and large sized umbrellas were used by the staff to secure Parineeti and Raghav from getting clicked. As per sources in the know how, Parineeti opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her big day.

Raghav and his family are seen in a video having a luxurious boat ride from Leela Palace to Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The entire boat was draped in curtains. When he arrived for the boat ride, his bodyguards covered him with umbrellas while media personnel continued to film him.