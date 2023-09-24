Hyderabad: The impending wedding of Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is generating immense excitement across the nation. Recent videos and images have surfaced from the wedding venue, offering a glimpse into the celebrations of this high-profile couple.

The wedding is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, with the pheras, or traditional wedding rituals, slated for 4:00 p.m., followed by the vidaii, or farewell ceremony, at 6:30 p.m. The grand reception is set to take place at the Leela Palace Courtyard, commencing at 8:30 p.m.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are on the verge of tying the knot in Udaipur. Ahead of their extravagant celebration, here's a glimpse of their wedding day itinerary.

Sehrabandi, Baraat and Jaimala:

The day will kick off with the Sehrabandi ceremony for Raghav Chadha at approximately 1:00 p.m., followed by the Baraat procession, which will travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The Jaimala, or exchange of garlands, is scheduled for around 3:00 p.m., with the pheras and vidaii ceremonies to follow, culminating at 6:30 p.m.

Reception at Leela Palace:

Following the splendid wedding ceremony, the couple, along with their families and friends, will continue the festivities at the Leela Palace Courtyard, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Haldi, Sangeet took place on Saturday:

The pre-wedding celebrations were not short of grandeur either. On Saturday, the couple participated in the Haldi ceremony, accompanied by lively performances of Gidda, a Punjabi folk dance, by both sides of the family. A delightful welcome lunch featuring Asian and Indian cuisine was also arranged for the guests. In the evening, a 90s-themed sangeet added a touch of nostalgia to the festivities.

Guests joined to celebrate RagNeeti's union:

Several notable guests are expected to join the wedding celebrations in Udaipur, including renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. However, it's reported that Akshay Kumar will miss the event due to his overseas commitments, and the presence of Parineeti Chopra's cousin, superstar Priyanka Chopra, remains uncertain.

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann graced the event with their presence on Saturday evening.

The journey to this grand wedding began earlier in New Delhi, with pre-wedding festivities, including an ardas (Sikh prayer) at Raghav Chadha's residence, followed by a Sufi night attended by Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, which took place in May at Delhi's Kapurthala House, marked the beginning of their journey towards matrimony, surrounded by family and friends.