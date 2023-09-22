PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA WEDDING FROM BHAGYASHREE TO SAILESH LODHA GUESTS START POURING IN WATCH

Hyderabad: Ahead of AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's grand wedding in Udaipur, several guests were seen arriving at the airport. Earlier in the day, the couple was seen arriving at the airport, followed by their respective families. The two are all set to tie the knot on September 24, 2023, in a grand event.

Several photographs and videos of the guests arriving at the Udaipur airport have circulated on social media. The guests were welcomed with Dhols and music as they exited the airport gates. A group of dancers even performed bhangra for them as they made their way out of the airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, we see Sailesh Lodha of Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma fame arriving in Udaipur. The actor was spotted in casuals donning a full sleeve black t-shirt paired with blue denims. He completed his look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

In another video, we see former Bollywood actor Bhagyashree arriving at the airport along with her husband. The Maine Pyaar Kia actor was seen oozing her out-of-the-world charm in a white and black oversized striped shirt. She paired it with fitting jeans and completed her look with a striking red bag.

Another guest to join Parineeti and Raghav for the big day was renowned publicist Parag Desai. He was seen in a red and black shirt, which he paired with brown pants. Desai smiled at the paps as he made his way to the palace.