Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. They had a dreamy wedding with their family and friends in attendance. While several visuals of the couple from their grand wedding did the rounds on the internet, now a video from their white-theme wedding ceremony has surfaced wherein Parineeti is seen walking down the aisle with Raghav Chadha.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on social media, Parineeti can be seen very happy as she walks down the aisle with her groom. The video shows Raghav holding a translucent umbrella and trying to groove a bit with Parineeti, who did some really good dance moves while walking on a floral stage along with Raghav.

It was a sight to behold for the fans and the audience in person. As soon as the video was dropped, fans of the couple swarmed the comment section and showered them with compliments. A social media user commented, "Awwwww this is so cute." One more commented, "Congratulations!" While other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

In a different wedding video, Parineeti can be seen giving a hug to Raghav's parents after the ceremony. The video did the rounds on Monday.