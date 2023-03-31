Hyderabad: Amid wedding rumours of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu in a recent interview confirmed that the two are indeed ready to take the plunge. Parineeti and Raghav fueled dating rumours due to their frequent sightings together in Mumbai. Recently, Parineeti was spotted visiting renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, further adding to the rumours that the two are dating.

Parineeti's co-star in the film Code Name Tiranga Harrdy Sandhu has acknowledged their relationship and shared that he has even congratulated her on it. Earlier, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora had congratulated the couple on Twitter. Talking about it, Harddy said: I'm overjoyed that this is finally happening. I wish her well." "I have called and congratulated her," he added.

He also disclosed that during the filming of her and Parineeti's film Code Name Tiranga, they discussed marriage, and Parineeti stated that she would marry only when she met the "perfect guy." The first person to address the Parineeti and Raghav rumours was AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, who on March 28, took to Twitter to post: "I convey my sincere congratulations to @raghav chadha and @ParineetiChopra." Sharing a picture of the two together, he added: May God grant them a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness. I wish you all the best.

Parineeti is making headlines because of her alleged relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Since the two are keeping their relationship status private, people are eager to learn whether Parineeti Chopra will marry AAP leader Raghav Chadha or not.

