PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA TO GET MARRIED IN OCTOBER

Hyderabad A new report on Bollywood actor and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha s relationship claims that Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly get hitched in October of this year According to a source close to the couple Parineeti and Raghav s roka was done privatelyThey are both extremely happy because it was a family affair By the end of October this year the couple is most likely to tie the knot Before starting the wedding festivities Raghav and Parineeti must attend to work commitments so they are not in a rushParineeti was recently spotted with a silver band around her ring finger According to media reports Parineeti and Raghav have taken the first step towards their marriage If reports are to be belived the couple got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in an intimate function in the the presence of close family members only Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have not yet publicly acknowledged their relationship The two however are frequently seen together They were first spotted together in a restaurant in Mumbai followed by another spotting together this time from an airport giving way to rumours about them being togetherIt s interesting to note that during the final week of October Parineeti s paternal cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will soon be seen in the streaming series Citadel will be in India to attend the 23rd Jio Mami Film FestivalParineeti and Raghva have known each other for long now The two attended the London School of Economics together On the professional front Parineeti will be starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali film Chamkila Amar Singh Chamkila a Punjabi singer is credited as being the film s inspiration Also read Paps ask Parineeti Chopra Shadi kab hai Watch her amusing reaction