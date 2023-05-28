PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA SCOUTING WEDDING VENUE IN RAJASTHAN

Hyderabad: According to sources, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are planning to marry in Rajasthan. Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, APP lawmaker Raghav Chadha, are said to be looking for wedding venues in Rajasthan. Several images and videos of the couple exiting the Jodhpur airport surfaced online on Sunday.

The couple reportedly visited Udaipur and Kishangarh to look for wedding venues. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the airport together on Sunday. For the outing, Parineeti opted for an off-white ethnic dress. On the other hand, Raghav chose a white ethnic attire consisting of a kurta and pyjama. The two exited the airport, flanked by their crew and under strict security.

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's sister, married in a 'royal wedding' in Jodhpur. As a result, reports are rife that Parineeti may marry in either Udaipur or Jaipur in Rajasthan. Parineeti also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, and inquired about Udaipur's tourist attractions and hotels.

Parineeti and Raghav were seen together in Delhi more than two weeks after their engagement. They exchanged rings on May 13 in a private ceremony in New Delhi's Kapurthala residence attended by family members and political heavyweights. The ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and P Chidambaram. However, Nick Jonas could not attend the festivities with his wife.

Post her engagement with Raghav, Parineeti posted a lengthy letter along with some unseen photos from the engagement ceremony. Raghav had also shared the identical set of photos on Instagram, with a nice comment for Parineeti.

