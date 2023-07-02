Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spent the weekend in Amritsar. The duo was photographed at the Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, where they performed Sewa. Parineeti and her fiance were seen washing and cleaning dishes at the holy location.

The couple then returned to Delhi together. The duo was seen exiting Delhi airport amid security. The couple is now more frequently spotted since their engagement on May 13 this year.

A video of them leaving Delhi airport and boarding a car to their destination has surfaced on social media. The couple did not interact with the media and rushed to their car. Parineeti was seen wearing an off-white suit, with her tresses open. She completed her look with a pair of complimentary jutti and dark shades.

On the other hand, Raghav was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a grey-coloured overcoat. The couple was returning from Amritsar, where they had gone to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. The couple's visit to the holy place on Saturday was also reported heavily in media.

Sharing the picture of their visit to the holy shrine, Parineeti wrote on Instagram: "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side." Parineeti donned a white kurta salwar and a dupatta over her head. Raghav was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a grey Nehru jacket and had his head covered with an orange cloth inside the temple. The couple was previously sighted at the Amritsar airport.

Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav got engaged in May and are presently planning their wedding for this year. The couple was recently sighted investigating wedding venues in Udaipur, implying that they will follow in the footsteps of her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in marrying in Rajasthan. Raghav and Parineeti exchanged rings on May 13 at New Delhi's Kapurthala residence with close family members in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra flew to Delhi for the ceremony, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram, and many others. Before they started dating, Parineeti and Raghav knew each other for several years.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is about two famous Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. They were killed in broad daylight.

