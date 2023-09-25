PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA MAKE FOR A HAPPY COUPLE IN UNSEEN PICTURE INSIDE PICTURES FROM WEDDING RECEPTION SURFACE ONLINE

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's wedding has been the topic of discussion for several days. While the couple tied the knot on September 24, they shared their first pictures from their big day on Instagram on Monday. After the wedding, the lovebirds held a reception for their family and friends. And now, a picture of Parineeti and Raghav posing with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, and several others has surfaced on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjeev Arora dropped a photo with Parineeti and Raghav from the wedding reception at Udaipur. Sharing the photo, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra on their beautiful union. Wishing this power couple a lifetime filled with laughter, love, and endless happiness. #RaghavParineetiWedding." In the picture, the newly married couple can be seen smiling as they pose for the photo with the MP.

Moments later on the same day, Sanjeev Arora also dropped another picture from their wedding reception. The group picture shows Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann seated in the front, while Sanjeev Arora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, and several others posed behind them. He captioned the post, "Absolutely delighted to have enjoyed Udaipur Marriage within the company of our esteemed CMs of Delhi @arvindkejriwal and Punjab @bhagwantmann1, along with fellow parliamentarians @sanjaysinghaap, @harbhajan3 and @vikramsahney."