PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA FINALISE WEDDING DESTINATION IN RAJASTHAN DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were reportedly on a look out for wedding sites after a lovely engagement ceremony According to reports the couple has settled on a beautiful villa in Udaipur Parineeti and Raghav have finally zeroed down on The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur for their weddingThe property is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola and is spread across a vast landscape of luxuriant gardens overlooking the magnificent lake According to reports the couple is quite likely to book this home as their wedding destination Raghav and Parineeti allegedly want to keep their wedding as traditional and private as possibleAccording to the report family traditions and rituals are important to both families and this was evident during their engagement According to reports they want the same feel for the wedding Rajasthan is home to several prominent luxury hotels that are popular with Bollywood star couplesPrior to this Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in Rajasthan as did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani According to reports Parineeti and Raghav may marry by the end of the year They are mostly interested in a winter wedding between September and NovemberSince the engagement both families have been busy planning the wedding Wedding festivities can take place in Jaipur Delhi and Mumbai according to sources Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on May 13 in a private ceremony attended by family members and political heavyweights at New Delhi s Kapurthala house Priyanka Chopra Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and P Chidambaram all attended the ceremony Nick Jonas on the other hand was unable to attend the festivities with his wifeAlso read Parineeti Chopra reacts as paparazzi ask her When is the wedding