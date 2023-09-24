Hyderabad: Make way for the celebrity couple of the moment, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married on Sunday. The bride opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Raghav Chadha matched her in an ivory sherwani. The couple tied the knot months after getting engaged in Delhi, which was attended by only intimate friends and family members.

As is customary, fans are now awaiting the first pictures from their wedding. As the wedding rituals were underway, a photo from Parineeti's mehendi ceremony found its way on social media. The actor looked lovely in a blue kurti, which she paired with white bottoms. She completed her look with a statement Rajasthani choker.

In another picture shared by her close friend Tennis star Sania Mirza, we get to witness the interiors of the palace as it hosted another star studded Bollywood wedding. Taking to Instagram Story, Sania shared a picture of herself all decked up for the wedding. She looked gorgeous in a traditional attire as she posed in front of a mirror with her sister Anam Mirza.

In another picture shared by her close friend Tennis star Sania Mirza, we get to witness the interiors of the palace as it hosted another star studded Bollywood wedding. Taking to Instagram Story, Sania shared a picture of herself all decked up for the wedding. She looked gorgeous in a traditional attire as she posed in front of a mirror with her sister Anam Mirza.

Ace fashion designer Manisha Malhotra, who is a close friend of Parineeti also shared his photo from the wedding night. The designer shared the photo on his Instagram Story flaunting his OOTD. He opted for a greyish kurta, which he paired with white pajamas and completed his look with a dupatta.

Ace fashion designer Manisha Malhotra, who is a close friend of Parineeti also shared his photo from the wedding night.

In May of this year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The actor and the Aam Aadmi Party MP got married on Sunday in Udaipur in a grand ceremony. Saturday morning began with a choora ceremony and brunch, followed by a welcoming lunch for visitors. A 90s-themed party was also planned for Saturday night, prior to the wedding on September 24, 2023.

Their royal wedding was attended by Bollywood and biggies and renowned politicians. The parents of groom-to-be Raghav Chadha personally welcomed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. A day before the wedding, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Bhagyashree and others were seen arriving in Udaipur.

It is not often that we see politicians and actors marry, let alone in the height of their fame. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are both well-known in their fields. While Parineeti has given numerous lauded performances in her almost a decade-long career in the Hindi film business, Raghav's journey from accountant to becoming the youngest Member of Parliament as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is astounding.

Though they never discussed their romance in public, Parineeti had previously mentioned meeting 'the one' in a social media post. Parineeti, right after her engagement, had shared a post highlighting her love story thus far. Revealing how she fell in love with Raghav, she wrote: "When you know, you know. After one meal together, I knew I'd found the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

The celebrity couple was seen together on multiple occasions in the weeks leading up to their engagement, a couple of months ago. In March of this year, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, their first appearance together sparking massive dating rumours. They were then spotted together at an airport a few days later. The couple eventually became a pap favourite with their quite frequent outings together. They were also spotted in Mohali attending an IPL match.

The two had known each other for quite some time. Parineeti and Raghav both studied in the United Kingdom. While Raghav was studying at the famous London School of Economics, Parineeti was studying at Manchester Business School. Their romance allegedly began on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Raghav reportedly paid her a visit as a friend while she was filming in Punjab and later began dating.