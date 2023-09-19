Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chaddha's wedding preparations have started in full swing. The two are expected to get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the coming days. Ahead of her lavish wedding with the politician, Chopra's Mumbai house was lit up with lights.

A paparazzo posted a video of her gorgeous house decorations. According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. Prior to this, a video appeared online recently, which showed the AAP leader's Delhi home being decked up.

As per reports, pre wedding festivities have kickstarted in Chadhha's Delhi home with customary rituals including 'ardaas,' a type of prayer, and shabad kirtan. Both the bride and groom's family are in Delhi and will fly down to Udaipur where the royal wedding will take place after a match of cricket. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti's cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra will fly down from the US for the wedding, but her husband American singer Nick Jonas is reportedly skipping the lavish wedding due to his ongoing tour.

The wedding invitation for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently went viral online. The Leela Palace in Udaipur will host the wedding, which will be followed by a celebration with a Bollywood theme. On September 30, the couple's wedding reception is scheduled to take place in Chandigarh.

On May 13, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings at New Delhi's Kapurthala house. A small group of the couple's close friends and family members attended the celebration.

