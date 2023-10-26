PARINEETI CHOPRA RADIATES IN YELLOW IN LATEST PICTURES FROM HER CHOORA CEREMONY

Hyderabad: The wedding photos of celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continue getting better with each passing moment. The most recent album showcases the choora ceremony of Parineeti, and the photographs are an absolute delight. Parineeti Chopra exudes an aura of warmth and happiness in these images. Additionally, several pictures capture precious moments with her family, while others show the radiant bride.

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur with their closest friends and family members in attendance. There, the couple organised their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, as well as their reception. Prior to the wedding, they commenced their pre-wedding festivities with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple got engaged this May this year and had a big fat wedding last month.

In their heartfelt Instagram post, accompanied by pictures from their momentous day, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time ... so blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now. (sic)