PARINEETI CHOPRA RADIATES ELEGANCE IN PINK AS RAGHAV CHADHA HOLDS HER CLOSE IN STUNNING PICTURES FROM WEDDING RECEPTION

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen wedding reception pictures have emerged online, following their recent union in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. Designer Manish Malhotra, who styled the bride, shared these photos. Parineeti looked stunning in a blush pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra, featuring a one-side cape sleeve.

In pictures from her wedding reception, Parineeti looks stunning in a pink saree. She accessorized her look with emerald and polki jewelry, pink wedding chooda, and sindoor. In one of the photos, Parineeti and Raghav are captured together, with the politician donning a black tuxedo for the cocktail party.

Manish Malhotra, who designed the saree, described the creation process in his caption, emphasizing the unique elements of Parineeti's look, including the rosette blush crystal sequin saree teamed up with veil, necklace with uncut diamonds and emeralds, and a statement ring. The couturier also revealed that they were initially thinking of opting for a red saree for the cocktail party after wedding celebrations but then zeroed down upon a rather chic option for the occasion. Parineeti, in response to the post, expressed her appreciation with, "I love you M!"