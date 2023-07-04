Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician fiance recently made headlines for their visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar. After her visit to Punjab, Parineeti is back in Mumbai and was spotted by paparazzi on Tuesday. When photogs requested pictures, the actor did oblige even though it was raining. Parineeti, however, ended up with an inevitable query -- "Shadi kab hai?"

After returning from Punjab, Parineeti was spotted in Mumbai donning a black midi which she paired with a ripped denim jacket. The actor tied her hair in a ponytail and threw in a pair of cool shades to the mix while white sneakers rounded off her look. The actor was seen posing briefly for paps in the rain before she got into the car as the lensmen seemingly couldn't resist but ask about the wedding date. In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti is seen saying "Uff...my God!" to the paparazzi's obsession over her wedding with Raghav.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are said to be heading for a big fat Punjabi wedding in Rajasthan. Later last month, reports of the couple scouting for locations in Rajasthan did rounds but nothing official has come out from the two. According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav apparently zeroed down upon a heritage and luxury hotel for their highly anticipated wedding.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The actor also has The Great Indian Rescue coming up with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will mark Parineeti and Akshay's second collaboration after 2019 release Kesari.

