PARINEETI CHOPRA OOZES ELEGANCE AS SHE MAKES FIRST RUNWAY APPEARANCE AFTER WEDDING HER PINK CHOORAS AND SINDOOR GRAB ATTENTION

Hyderabad: Actor-entrepreneur Parineeti Chopra, who recently entered wedlock with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, stormed the runway at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023. She served as the showstopper for Vani Vats' latest creation, exuding sheer elegance in an ivory saree amped up with a cape while her pink chooras and sindoor grabbed the attention.

Completing her look with traditional sindoor and pink chooras, Parineeti Chopra sported a radiant smile and a gracious gesture as she walked down the runway. The actor looked stunning the the pastel saree as she strutted down the ramp at the extravagant fashion gala.

This is Parineeti's debut ramp walk after tying the knot with Raghav Chadha in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, just last month. Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, followed by an intimate Sufi night with close friends and family. In Udaipur, the celebrations continued with a mehendi ceremony, haldi, and a Bollywood-style sangeet. The wedding concluded with a grand reception, featuring fun activities such as musical chairs, a lemon and spoon race, and even a game of cricket.

Parineeti and Raghav shared their joy on social media, expressing their excitement about starting their journey as Mr. and Mrs. Chopra Chadha. The caption read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr. and Mrs.! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Known for her roles in movies like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, and the Saina Nehwal biopic, Parineeti Chopra has an impressive filmography that includes hits like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, "Shuddh Desi Romance, and Ishaqzaade. Her most recent appearance was in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.