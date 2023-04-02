Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, who are said to be tying the knot soon, were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti, who flew to Delhi last Wednesday, returned with Raghav on Sunday morning. The actor was all smiles as she made her way through the excited paparazzi at the airport.

Parineeti and Raghav are yet to confirm the news of their rumoured wedding but the duo is neither shying away from getting spotted together. Earlier today, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted by photogs at the Mumbai airport. Amid the paps frenzy, Parineeti and Raghav looked relaxed as they were all smiles at the airport.

The actor was seen donning a black shirt with a matching t-shirt and a pair of skinny denim. She rounded off her airport look with a pair of white sneakers and black-rimmed glasses. On the other hand, Raghav opted for a beige shirt with a pair of denim. The rumoured couple chose comfort over style for their airport look.

Parineeti and Raghav's presence at the airport created quite a frenzy as paparazzi were keen on clicking the couple together. The duo, however, did not pose before zooming out in a car together. Parineeti even avoided clicking selfies with fans but a young girl anyhow managed to get a picture with the actor while she was sitting in the car with Raghav.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader is likely to meet Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka arrived in India on Friday to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai. According to reports, it will be Raghav's first meeting with Priyanka, who shares a close bond with Parineeti.