Hyderabad: The mother of international celebrity Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, brightened up our Sunday by posting a gorgeous photo of Parineeti Chopra from her choora ceremony, which was held last week. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, last Sunday in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Nearly a week after the wedding celebrations ended, Madhu Chopra dropped a stunning unseen picture of Parineeti during her choora ceremony.

Fans are thrilled to get a preview of the wedding of the year through the couple's online photos and video, as they exchanged vows at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have also gone viral on social media. Madhu Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's aunt, posted a photo of the actress from her choora ceremony on Instagram today, October 1 in which the 34-year-old actor can be seen beaming with happiness.

The actor flaunted her kaliras and covered chooras while donning a stunning yellow salwar suit. Madhu Chopra captioned the image, "Happy bride at her choora ceremony." The pixture has left her fans gushing over her charming smile.

Meanwhile, in a surprise for her husband AAP MP Raghav, Parineeti sang and recorded a special song called O piya, which was included in her marriage video album. The footage begins with Parineeti hiding from the baaraat. Her bridal entrance as well as the jaimala are both included in the video. Expressing his joy over the song, Raghav Chadha commented on the cute video on Instagram, saying, "I never imagined I'd get a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife enjoys surprising me! I feel very overwhelmed. My life, our life, now has your voice as its soundtrack...I'm grateful, Mrs. Chadha. Being around you makes me feel like the luckiest man in the world."