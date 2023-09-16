PARINEETI CHOPRA IRRITATED BY PAPS CLICKING HER PICTURES SAYS NAHI BULAYA AAPKO MAINE YAAR

Hyderabad: Being snapped by paparazzi is common practice for Bollywood stars. The shutterbugs do not miss any opportunity to click pictures of celebrities, whether they are attending parties or movie screenings. Recently, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was clicked by paparazzi somewhere in Mumbai, but things did not go well with them since they were 'not invited'.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Parineeti Chopra could be seen irate as paparazzi started clicking photos and recording videos of her as soon as she stepped out of her car. Donning a striped T-shirt paired with blue jeans, the Ishaqzaade actor came out of her car and requested the paps not to take pictures of her. She seemed very irritated at the shutterbugs and further asked them to stop filming. She was heard saying, "Nahi bulaya aapko maine yaar (I didn't call you, man). Please, please, main aapko request kar rahi hoon. Sir, bas kijiye sir (Please, please, I'm requesting you. Sir, stop it, sir)."

Soon after the video went viral, netizens swarmed the comment section with one user commenting, "Pari... (and attached a shocking face emoji)." Another user wrote, "She is really annoyed."

On the work front, Parineeti will appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, follows the true incidents behind the collapse that took place in 1989 in Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 6. Parineeti was last seen alongside Harrdy Sandhu in Code Name: Tiranga. The movie, however, did not impress the audience.