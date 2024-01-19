Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Friday treated her fans to a delightful candid moment via her social media handle. The 35-year-old actor dropped a snapshot of herself enjoying a peaceful moment at a cafe, seemingly immersed in the pleasure of a steaming cup of coffee. Interestingly enough, the photographer for this specific shot is none other than her spouse, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Parineeti disclosed in the caption that it was 'sneakily' taken by her husband. She penned, "When he sneakily clicks photos of moi (accompanied by a love-filled emoji)." She also added a camera emoji and tagged Raghav Chadha in the caption. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Parineeti exudes a calm and peaceful vibe as she savors her much-needed coffee. The image provides a glimpse into her private life, extending a heartwarming peek into the couple's endearing bond.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Story

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged last year on May 13 in New Delhi, a ceremony graced by the presence of many including her cousin Priyanka Chopra. Their wedding, on the other hand, took place in Udaipur in Rajasthan. The special occasion was attended by a host of politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and MP Sanjay Singh.