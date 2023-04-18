PARINEETI CHOPRA FLAUNTS SILVER BAND ON RING FINGER AMID WEDDING RUMOURS WITH RAGHAV CHADHA

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was spotted wearing a silver band on her ring finger amid speculations about her wedding with Raghav Chadha The actor has been hitting the headlines after she was rumoured to be dating the Aam Aadmi Party AAP minister As per the media reports Priyanka Chopra s visit to town earlier this month sparked rumours that a roka ceremony will be held although there was no confirmationParineeti Chopra captured our attention with her ring on Monday night Despite wearing a simple band the placement of the ring is what drew the attention The actress was seen at the office of celebrity manager Poonam Damania She could be seen sporting a white crop top an unbuttoned shirt doubled up as a shrug and a pair of jeans while keeping it casual She wore minimal makeup and no jewellery except for a silver band on her ring finger and a gold ring The actor smiled at the cameras before leaving the officeAlso read Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra to have intimate engagement ceremony soonMeanwhile when Raghav recently met with the press he was deluged with questions about his rumoured wedding and he smartly dodged the questions Speaking with the press the AAP MP was asked Parineeti ki khoob charcha ho rahi hai There is a lot of discussion about Parineeti To that the politician blushed and said with a laugh Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega Let s celebrate AAP s national party status today In the future you ll have a lot more opportunities to celebrate