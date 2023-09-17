Hyderabad: Just a few days before her wedding with political leader Raghav Chadha, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport. The couple got engaged in a stunning and private ceremony in May, and since then have been looking for the ideal wedding location for months. And now, their destination wedding is slated for September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, according to sources.

Recently, Parineeti was observed at the airport sporting a fashionable and elegant appearance. There was one particular accessory that stood out as a token of her love for her soon-to-be husband, Raghav. Sporting a uber cool look, the Ishaqzaade actor was seen flaunting a white coloured cap with 'R' witten on it. Given that the letter matched Raghav Chadha's initials, it seemed like a special and touching way of expressing her love for him.

The soon to be bride was clicked at the Mumbai airport on September 17th. She opted for a casual style, but yet managed to look chic in a white t-shirt neatly tucked into denim trousers and a sky-blue long shirt. She finished off her look with a brown handbag and white trainers. Despite wearing little makeup and having her hair left open, Parineeti exuded a radiant attractiveness.

As per sources, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's eagerly anticipated wedding will be held on September 24th with the theme "Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding." Before the lavish wedding, the pair will participate in pre-wedding customs on September 23. The marriage celebrations will take place at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace, two luxurious hotels in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Parineeti is geared up for premiere of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. The teaser and the opening song have already been released, and the movie is set to hit theatres on October 6th. She will also appear alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.

