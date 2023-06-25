Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra attended Golden Glory Awards 2023 in Mumbai on Saturday night. A video of actor's intereation with paparazzi earlier broke the internet as she was asked bout her "married life" with Raghav Chadha. In another video from the event, Parineeti was apparently not in a mood to get clicked. Her latest viral clip left netizens curious whetehr all is ok with the actor as she hardly gives cold shoulder to paparazzi.

After attending the show, Parineeti was apparently leaving the venue escorted by her entourage. The actor was soon mobbed by paparazzi for pictures but she was seemingly not in a mood to get papped. Parineeti instructed her team to cover her up and her team members tried their best to keep the photogs at bay. The actor even turned her back towards the cameras once. Parineeti swiftly made her way out of the venue without obliging lensmen with pictures. A video of the incident, however, surfaced online and need we say is going viral social media?

Soon after a paparazzo shared Parineeti's video on Instagram, netizens swarmed comment section with varied reactions. From "Why is she upset?" to "Call Raghav to lift her mood," and "She has started dressing up like politician's wife," netizens flooded Instagram with bizarre comments.

Watch | Paparazzo asks Parineeti Chopra 'how's married life?' Here's what she said

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are said to be heading for a big fat Punjabi wedding which will be held at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Parineeti and Raghav kept their romance under wraps until few weeks leading up to their engagement.