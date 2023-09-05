Mumbai: AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources. The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added. During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.

If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23. Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding. Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

"Only close family members and friends will be allowed to stay. All premium properties in and surrounding the wedding location have been reserved for the other guests. It's going to be a spectacular Punjabi wedding. The celebration will conclude on September 24," informed a source, adding that special plans are in place for "guests to indulge in all things touristy."

Concerning security, the source adds, "Because many politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements." The actor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Raghav Chadha, got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The two were seen together multiple times leading up to their engagement. In March of this year, they were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. They were photographed together at an airport a few days later. They were then photographed earlier this month in Mohali while enjoying an IPL play. Parineeti and Raghav were sighted at the Delhi airport also. (With agency inputs)

