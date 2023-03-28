Hyderabad: Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha appear to have taken their romance to the next level. A tweet congratulating the two by Rajya Sabha Member Sanjeev Arora sparked speculation about their engagement. Tagging Parineeti and Raghav, the AAP MP tweeted: 'I convey my deepest congratulations to @raghav chadha and @ParineetiChopra.' Sanjeev Arora shared the congratulatory tweet adding 'May their union be abundantly blessed with love, joy, and companionship. Best regards!!!'

It was claimed following their frequent spottings that their families are involved and they may hold a private roka ceremony soon. In the midst of the rumours, Sanjeev Arora has now congratulated him and Parineeti on their purported nuptials fuelling engagement rumours. Parineeti or Raghav Chadha have not yet made a comment or provided an update regarding their relationship.

As soon as the AAP MP dropped the tweet, fans and social media users went gaga over the confirmation. Reacting to the tweet, a surprised fan wrote: 'Hain, ye kab announce hua?' Another one asked: 'Kis baat ki congratulations de rahe ho bhai?' Another perplexed user questioned: 'When did they announced?' After being seen twice in Bombay, the two became the talk of the town. They went on a lunch date after having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Aap mujhse Raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti) was Raghav's smile-filled response when he was questioned about the actress and their dinner and lunch dates. He responded, "Aapko denge jawaab" when pressed further about what he would say in response to inquiries about Parineeti. Talking about Parineeti's work, the Kesari actor was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. She next has Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

