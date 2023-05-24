PARINEETI CHOPRA AND RAGHAV CHADHAS ENGAGEMENT DECOR HAD ELEMENTS OF PLACES CLOSE TO THEIR HEART SEE PICTURES

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha got engaged in a dreamy ceremony on May 13. The ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, with the couple's closest friends and family in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding designer created the most Instagrammable engagement decor for them. On Wednesday, the designer's brand published unseen interior photos of Parineeti and Raghav's stunning decor at the venue.

The guest list for Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was limited to close family members and friends. The site, Kapurthala House, served as the appropriate setting for the occasion, elaborately furnished but with a homely charm. New photographs published by The Wedding Design Company provide more insight into the thoughtful decor Parineeti and Raghav picked for their big day, from the styling of creepers on the antique columns of the lovely white structure to low-seating so guests and family could lounge and be comfortable.

The Wedding Design Company, founded in 2005 by Vandana Mohan, has created amazing weddings all over the world, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's beautiful Lake Como setting. Vandana revealed insights of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement decor in a recent Instagram post, saying: "The styling for this special day was done like I would do up corners of my home."

"It had to be simple, yet thoughtfully curated. Not just a few things thrown together (though we do that occasionally to produce a lovely picture). This was their brief for the decorations (Parineeti and Raghav)," she explained further. There were numerous vases, potted plants, and books. White flowers with greenery offered a romantic touch to the venue. There was also a fountain that served as a focal point.

Vandana further said, "the sound of water added to the calm and serenity we wanted to create." She also added that while frames typically contain personal photos of the couple, Parineeti and Raghav did not wanted it to be just about them, so they chose images of places near and dear to them. "London was where they met, and Punjab truly has their heart," she quipped.

Also read: Raghav Chadha talks about 'eternal love', says Parineeti Chopra brightens up his life with 'colourful dash of smiles'