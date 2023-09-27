As per media reports, the song titled O Piya was played on their D-Day, held on Sunday. The song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur. The lyrics of the soft romantic track are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The audio has currently been shared on YouTube and other music streaming apps.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Raghav took to his Instagram handle to share a heartening note thanking their fans for the warm wishes and pouring the couple with endless love. The note read, "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of low and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. lour love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghta and Parineeti (sic)."