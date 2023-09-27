Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride dedicates special song O Piya to groom on their D-day - watch
Published: 54 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are the happy newlywed couple in town. Their wedding was grand and no less than a fairytale. Intriguingly, the bride made her big day even more memorable by recording a special song in her own voice, dedicated to her one and only Raghav Chadha.
As per media reports, the song titled O Piya was played on their D-Day, held on Sunday. The song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur. The lyrics of the soft romantic track are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The audio has currently been shared on YouTube and other music streaming apps.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Raghav took to his Instagram handle to share a heartening note thanking their fans for the warm wishes and pouring the couple with endless love. The note read, "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of low and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. lour love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghta and Parineeti (sic)."
Parineeti and Raghav started their happily ever after on September 24. The two lovebirds tied the knot in a big fat wedding at the lavish 'The Leela Palace' in Udaipur. Several top celebrities and politicians attended the ceremony.