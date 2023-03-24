Mumbai: Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on March 23, leading to rumours of them dating each other. Sources claim this is not the first time they were spotted together. The two were spotted while on a lunch date in Mumbai on Wednesday, followed by another date this Thursday.

The speculations of the two being romantically involved started gaining traction a while back when the two were spotted together at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai. The duo was twinning in white and grabbed everyone's attention with their meeting. Parineeti and Raghav were clicked by shutterbugs on Thursday afternoon as well. Parineeti, who wore a casual black tee with black jeans, also greeted the paps with a smile on her face.

Their appearances together have sparked rumours that the two might be dating. Reacting to the duo's pictures, a netizen commented, "Are they dating?" "They look good together," another social media user wrote. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. (With Agency Inputs)