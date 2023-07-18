PAREENITI CHOPRA SHOWERS BIRTHDAY LOVE ON MIMI DIDI AKA PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON 41ST BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: It is the 41st birthday of global icon Priyanka Chopra and birthday wishes are pouring in from all ends. One of the most special greetings is by her cousin, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. On Tuesday, Parineeti took to social media to extend birthday wishes to her elder sister.

Sharing a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram Stories, Parineeti wrote, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi... thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU (and added a purple heart emoji)." She also tagged Priyanka Chopra in her IG Story. The picture she shared seemed to be from her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen in a neon-coloured attire while Parineeti is in a soft ivory outfit.

Priyanka Chopra has won hearts with her spectacular works over the years. On the occasion of her birthday today, fans have started showering their heartfelt wishes on social media. From posting her pictures to praising her works, fans have wished the 'Desi Girl' with one writing, "Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra. Keep inspiring us and wishing you all the success and good health." Another wrote, "Happiest birthday to one of my most favourite @priyankachopra. Keep shining, winning and inspiring us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Amazon Prime's Citadel. The Russo Brothers' spy action thriller series is renewed for a second season by the OTT giant. She will next be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State. On the other hand, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Tinu Suresh Desai's The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar.