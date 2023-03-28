Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna was in for a sweet surprise as the paparazzi in Mumbai greeted her with a cake one month ahead of her birthday. The actor was all smiles at the kind gesture by her fans and paparazzi. The national crush obliged the paps' request and cut the cake at the airport, where she was accompanied by Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Rashmika Mandanna set the bar high for summer style with her carefree look and blue dress. With a white luxury purse and matching sneakers, she made the appearance chic yet casual. She looked stunning with open tresses and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Sreenivas chose brown pants and a cream-coloured shirt, which was both comfortable and fashionable. He finished off his look with white sneakers, a backpack, and black sunglasses.

This is the first time Rashmika is seen with Bellamkonda Sreenivas. For the unversed, Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is best known for his roles in the Telugu films Sita and Alludu Adhurs. With the remake of Prabhas' 2005 blockbuster Chatrapathi, he will soon make his Bollywood debut. Chatrapathi is how the Hindi version is also titled. The movie will premiere on May 12.

About Rashmika Mandanna, she is prepared to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule (sequel) alongside Allu Arjun. A new movie featuring Nithiin and Venky Kudumula was also announced by her. This will be her second collaboration with the group following the successful movie Bheeshma. She is also very active in Bollywood and has a few intriguing projects in the works. She has two interesting projects: Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and another one with Tiger Shroff.

