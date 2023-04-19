Hyderabad After rumours of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra s engagement to AAP politician Raghav Chadha surfaced she has become the paparazzi favourite From restaurants to airports she is surrounded by the media who are adamant about knowing the details of her love affair In a similar incident Parineeti had an encounter with the paps who on spotting her enquired about the wedding dateAt first the Shudh Desi Romance actor ignored the query and kept on posing for the shutterbugs flashing a big smile However while leaving she turned to her staff and remarked They have gone mad Prior to this the actor for the first time addressed her dating rumours with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in an interview When Parineeti was questioned how she handles the media s interest in her private life as the wedding rumours continue to reach new heights the actor responded by saying that she makes an effort to view them favourably If I were nobody or they were not interested in me then that would imply that I failed to achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous will be a part of everybody s homes a part of living room conversation a part of the news a part of the news channels a part of digital media a part of the paparazzi culture and everything she respondedApart from that Parineeti also explained how she distinguishes between her personal life and professional life and when media persons are crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful She went on to say that in such cases she issues clarifications to point out any incorrect information about herParineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after being spotted on lunch and dinner dates at a Mumbai restaurant Following this rumours about their roka ceremony also made their way into mainstream news On the work front Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in ChamkilaAlso read Parineeti Chopra finally opens up on her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha says if that happens