PAPA MERI JAAN NEW SONG FROM RANBIR KAPOOR ANIL KAPOOR STARRER ANIMAL IS AN ODE TO FATHER SON BOND

Hyderabad: The third song from the upcoming action thriller Animal, Papa Meri Jaan, was released by the makers on Tuesday. The song sets the tone for the dysfunctional connection between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor with its release coinciding with Children's day. The song exposes the film's vulnerable side by going further into the emotional bond between Ranbir and Anil's characters.

A poster of the song was posted on Instagram by Anil Kapoor, who wrote, "Soul stirring #PapaMeriJaan #NannaNuvNaaPranam #NeeEnUlagam #NannaRaviNeene #Neeyanakhilam." The song was released in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with its Hindi version sung by Sonu Nigam. Sonu's performance of the song masterfully conveys the core of the relationship a parent has with his kid while revealing some of the nuanced depths of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's personas.

The Animal teaser has alluded to the intricacy of their relationship from the outset, and this song only heightens the curiosity about their chemistry. Animal has a strong musical component with hits like Hua Main and Satranga garnering much appreciation from the audiences and now Papa Meri Jaan only takes it one level higher.

Papa Meri Jaan alludes to Balbir Singh's (Anil Kapoor) absence from his son Ranbir Kapoor's formative years. Even though Ranbir's character adores his father dearly, his father played by Anil is preoccupied with work. Although it appears that the father and son have a strained relationship, now that they are adults, the son is prepared to defend his father in any situation.

Animal is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Tripti Dimri plays a major role in the movie as well. Rashmika Mandanna has been cast as Geetanjali, Ranbir's spouse. The crime drama was originally supposed to be released on August 11, 2023, but due to pending post production work, it got postponed to December 1, 2023.