Hyderabad: After a great run at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Pathaan made its online television debut last week. The Siddharth Anand movie, in which Deepika Padukone and John Abraham pla key roles alongside SRK, became the most successful Hindi movie of all time after generating more than Rs 1046 crore internationally. However,Yasir Hussain, a Pakistani actor, seems unimpressed with the movie. The Pakistani actor, who later became a screenwriter, gave the movie a negative review, calling it 'a storyless computer game.'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Yasir criticised the film saying, 'If you've seen the first part of Mission Impossible, then you'll feel that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is like a storyless video game, nothing more.' Yasir is known as the Hum TV host of The After Moon Show.

Yasir's comment on the film didn't go down well with netizens. With his negative reviews, the actor had come under the fire of SRK's fans. Reacting to his review, a social media user wrote: 'Bhai tu hota kon hain SRK ki film ko criticise karn wala?! Khud kya hain tu? Sastay drama jo aunty dekhti h bs us se tora sa famous hua hain. Kuch bhi nahi tu srk ke agey.' Another SRK fan commented: 'Wo #srk hai Kon hai #srk Jo Tere pore Pakistan ki GDP akele hi kharid lega ...or uski GDP Mai bhi fark nhi aayega samjha #nalle director.'

Defending SRk, a user wrote: 'Arey naam kamana hai to mehnat kro jalo mat. #Pathaan is not a film it's mark for King back to his throne. Jab Time's 100 me SRK aaye ga na to apna review jaroor dena. #iqraappi samjho bhaijaan ko.' Another one said: 'pathaan day 1 collection india 57 crore , Pakistani whole movie industry 1 year collection 56 crore . bolne do.'

For the unversed, the TV and theatre actor made his cinematic debut in the Pakistani film Karachi Se Lahore (2015). He wrote the screenplay for Wajahat Rauf's film. Yasir, who is married to TV actor Iqra Aziz, is presently playing a negative role in the drama series Baandi.

Pathaan's OTT version includes five additional sequences that were not included in the picture when it was released in theatres on January 25. The plot revolves around a RAW agent, played by SRK, and his efforts to protect India from a lethal attack.

